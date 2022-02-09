Baines makes history again

The regular season is ending for most programs but tonight history was made on Long Island. In the fourth quarter of Portledge against Stony Brook 5’9” PG Zaire Baines ‘22 finished a layup, scoring his 2,947 point of his career. He now is the second leading scorer of all time in New York passing the legend Lance Stephenson Lincoln ‘09.

The Panthers took care of business tonight and were led by Baines’ game high 34-point performance. While he can make threes off the catch or dribble Baines was determined to get to the basket and was remarkably effective. His ability to avoid and at times create the contact is impressive plus always makes the opponents pay at the line.

People of course will knock the record and say the competition was different but him or Stephenson did it in less time but it’s no knock-on Baines. He’s a terrific young man who’s sacrificed numerous hours in the gym, been the focus on the defense since freshman year and has really put the work in. We are excited to see him pass 3,000 points, take the Panthers on a final playoff run and where he will end up playing college basketball in the future.



