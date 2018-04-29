On Sunday, week two of the live period ended for New York travel teams in Indiana and Atlanta. Teams will now have time to rest and practice until next week’s schedule begins.

NIKE EYBL will head out to Atlanta, GA May 11-13th. Under Armour’s top performers from April will advance to The Finals July 25-27th in Las Vegas, NV and everyone else will play The Challenge July 11-15th in Atlanta, GA to qualify. Adidas Gauntlet Regional Qualifiers May 25-27th in Atlanta, Washington DC, Chicago, and Los Angeles.