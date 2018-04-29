On Sunday, week two of the live period ended for New York travel teams in Indiana and Atlanta. Teams will now have time to rest and practice until next week’s schedule begins.
April 27-29th Final Standings for New York travel teams.
Nike EYBL in Indiana
NY Lightning (6-2)
NY Renaissance (4-4)
Albany City Rocks (5-3)
PSA Cardinals (5-3)
UA Unleashed the Chaos in Indiana
17U New Heights (6-2)
16U New Heights (7-1)
16U New York Gauchos (5-3)
Adidas Gauntlet Series in Atlanta
17U Gold NY Jayhawks (5-4)
16U Gold NY Jayhawks (8-0)
15U Gold NY Jayhawks (4-4)
17U Silver Castle Athletics (5-0)
16U Silver Castle Athletics (5-0)
15U Silver Castle Athletics (3-2)
What’s next?
NIKE EYBL will head out to Atlanta, GA May 11-13th. Under Armour’s top performers from April will advance to The Finals July 25-27th in Las Vegas, NV and everyone else will play The Challenge July 11-15th in Atlanta, GA to qualify. Adidas Gauntlet Regional Qualifiers May 25-27th in Atlanta, Washington DC, Chicago, and Los Angeles.