The second weekend for the live period started off little rocky for New York teams but it’s how you finish is what counts. The road to the finals isn’t always pretty but NY teams continue to thrive.

Standings for New York travel teams.





Nike EYBL in Indiana

NY Lightning (5-2)

NY Renaissance (4-3)

Albany City Rocks (4-3)

PSA Cardinals (4-3)





UA Unleashed the Chaos in Indiana

17U New Heights (5-2)

16U New Heights (6-0)

16U New York Gauchos (4-2)





Adidas Gauntlet Series in Atlanta

17U Gold NY Jayhawks (3-3)

16U Gold NY Jayhawks (7-0)

15U Gold NY Jayhawks (3-4)

17U Silver Castle Athletics (2-0)

16U Silver Castle Athletics (2-0)

15U Silver Castle Athletics (2-1)