The Cougars came in to tonight’s matchup as the 4 seed and favorites over the seventh seed Brentwood Indians. Commack had beaten the Indians in both of their regular season matchups so far this year. However, Brentwood always seems to bring a different energy in the playoffs especially under Head Coach Anthony Jimenez.

Commack hit the glass early drawing a foul and converting a pair of free throws. 5’9” PG Jeremiah Webb (Brentwood ‘25) finished a layup for Brentwood then found a teammate for an easy deuce. The teams were feeling the nerves a little early missing shots and turning the ball over. Brentwood got to the line for two after a bunch of offensive rebounds then got a steal for a hoop from Webb. Commack ice cold and out of sync were missing lay ups left and right. Brentwood scored again, Webb found a cutting 6’4” SG Marquese Dennis ‘24 for a bucket and Commack finally scored.

The Indians lead 12-4 with 2:07 left in the 1st quarter when they got a basket off an offensive rebound. Commack finished a layup but gave up one on the other end as the horn went off. Brentwood was up 16-6 when they got a monster block but the Cougars returned the favor. Commack hit a three, got a layup and another hoop to cut it to three. They came down for another basket but Brentwood drew the charge, got a tip in and scored a layup on the following possession.

The score now 20-13 Brentwood got another tip in, scored off a big offensive rebound but gave up a three to 6’1” SG Mike Gitz (Commack ‘23). He’s a Hartwick College commit who the Indians had a defender face guard the entire game. Brentwood took a six-point lead into half time and despite their great start it felt they should be up more.

Brentwood hit a pair of free throws, gave up a free throw to Commack then got an acrobatic lay in from Dennis. They scored again; Webb then hit a floater after they forced another difficult shot for Commack. The Cougars called a time out at 4:18 mark trying to make adjustments now trailing 32-19. Commack turned it over, Webb scored then stole the ball going coast to coast for two.

The Indians scored again causing a Commack time out where they drew up a nice three pointer for Gitz who knocked it down. They got an offensive put back but gave up a back breaking three to Dennis at the buzzer. This lead now at 17 after three looked difficult for Commack to overcome especially with how much they struggled offensively. Dennis hit a three to start the fourth, Webb finished a tough basket and Gitz hit a jumper.

Commack cut it to 18 when Brentwood scored and then hit a three. The Indians kept scoring as Commack hit free throws trying to close the gap. Gitz hit some threes late, but the deficit was just too much. Brentwood ended up winning 68-46 and will take on whoever emerges from the AA in Nassau. Honestly, the Indians defense was the player of the game but Dennis and Webb both were terrific finishing with 14 points each. Commack had a great season this year and Gitz who had nice moments scored a game high 15 points.

Suffolk "A" Title Recap



