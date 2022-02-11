Girls: Another L.I. prospect cracks 2K points

The season has featured some historic records being broken especially on the men’s side. Long Island now has a new all-time leading scorer for the men’s, but could the women’s record be broken as well? On Tuesday 5’10 SG Riley Weiss (Hewlett ’23) scored 52 points in a win over Division passing the 2,000-point mark.

Weiss recently got some major attention when she broke Hewlett High School’s all-time scoring record of 1951 last week. The sharpshooting Junior followed it up with another 50-point performance including 11 made threes. She’s averaging an insane 40 points a game and has her team set up for a playoff run with a 9-3 record.

She’s had an amazing career so far but still has the rest of this season and all next year to continue to score. Her range is limitless, she plays the right way, has a great basketball IQ and is deadly off the catch and shoot. Everyone focuses on her shooting, but she has a nice handle, can create her own shot, rebounds and wants to win every possession.

The women's scoring record is 3,167 set by Bethany LeSueur (Garden City ’01). This will be a major challenge for Weiss, but she isn’t worried or concerned about it. Weiss is more focused on bringing home a championship for Hewlett as well as her recruitment situation which keeps her busy. We look forward to seeing her continue the chase and what Hewlett can do in the playoffs this season.



