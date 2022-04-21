Amityville Native headed to SEC
Over the past weeks a few super talented Long Islanders have hit the portal in hopes of finding a better landing spot. 6” PG Andre Curbelo and 6’2” CG Cam Wynter both found homes quickly in St. Joh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news