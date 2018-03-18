Believing championship dreams were possible yes, but he knew it would take work. It wouldn't be an overnight process to get to the point where they wanted to be, but after last year's defeat Thomas said he saw a determination in his team's eyes that he hadn't seen before, knowing even before this season began that this group of Warriors were capable of special things.

"I know the rich tradition of Amityville basketball and I knew there was a lot of great athletes in Amityville, and I said we just needed to get them all together," Thomas explained. "They were like a bunch of wild stallions, and when you reign them in and train them they can do anything."

He came in believing that Amityville could reclaim their glory for years back, believing that what was done in the past was possible again if everyone else believed as well.

The first step in turning the program around was the hiring of head coach Gordon Thomas two years ago. He was a Long Island legend during his high school days shining at Bay Shore H.S. before going on to St. John's for his college career.

BINGHAMTON, NY- It's been 15 years since Amityville has brought an NYSPHSAA State Basketball Championship back to their Suffolk County community. A once proud and storied program that featured the likes of Jason Fraser and A.J. Price in the past had fallen on hard times in recent years, not even getting out of the first round of the Suffolk County Class A playoffs one year ago.

They had Josh Serrano '18 coming back who was one of Suffolk's top returning scorers, and with the transfer of former Cardozo guard Jayson Robinson '18 into the school it was the backcourt that Thomas had wanted. Add in the size and the athleticism on the frontline and the start of the year was fantastic.

Easily rolling to a Suffolk County Class A title, Amityville had a tough time with an undefeated champion of Nassau in Garden City but got by 84-71. That brought them to the NYSPHSAA State Final Four. Saturday was a game full of ups and downs before finally pulling away from the defending Class A champs in Irondequoit 52-42 to put them in the game that Amityville had been waiting years for.

A chance to play for the Class A State Championship was on tap on Sunday when the Warriors took on Ardsley. They were one win away from a moment that both Serrano and Robinson could only dream and hope for just 6 months ago, but with so much on the line and the desire of a strong senior class it was all Amityville from the start.

Even as Ardsley scored the first basket of the game on a Sean Casey '18 elbow jumper, Amityville stayed poised. It was a sloppy offensive start with Serrano admitting to some early game jitters, but the Warriors would reel of the next 21 points going from 4:40 left in the 1st quarter until 3:38 left in the 2nd quarter as Amityville took full command with a 21-2 lead.

Making a strong run late in the half saw Ardsley get within 27-13 at the break but that didn't deter Amityville who came out strong to start the 3rd as Serrano from long range off the dribble proved to be near impossible to stop as a step back three by the uncommitted senior put the Warriors up by a near insurmountable lead of 56-29 going to the 4th.

Just 8 minutes away from achieving everything they wanted, Serrano said it was at this point in the huddle that he realized what he and his team were on the verge of accomplishing as he strode back onto the court for the final quarter of play.

"I was just speechless there," Serrano stated. "I'm a senior so I knew this was the last time I was walking onto the court like this and I was so happy knowing we were 8 minutes away."

The 4th quarter proved to just be a coronation for Amityville as the Warriors kept up the strong defensive intensity while running out and scoring in transition when they could. Thomas would call off the dogs and make mass substitutions his starters with 2:30 left in the game, with Serrano throwing his hands up in the air asking for more applause from the Warrior faithful that made the trip.

It was everything that Amityville had hoped for and more as for the first time since 2003 the Warriors can call themselves state champions as the players and coaches stormed the court when the final buzzer sounded with Amityville taking down Ardsley for the title, 74-54.

Calling it the greatest basketball moment of his life, Serrano was the high scorer for Amityville in the win as he had 29 points, with his fellow senior in Robinson adding 18 of his own in the victory.

For Ardsley the Cinderella season comes to an end, though it was a spectacular run to just get this far as they got 19 points from Zeke Blauner '19 in the defeat.

When you set a goal and you achieve it it's truly the greatest feeling in the world, a feeling that Thomas says he can now say he has felt. He had tears in his eyes walking off the court after the win filled with happiness for what he calls as special a group of young men as he has ever been around, hoping now to just experience more with this team for a little bit longer.

'I'm so proud of these guys," Thomas said with a smile from ear to ear. "I'm going to absorb this and enjoy it but it's not over yet."

Not over yet because next weekend the Warriors will head up to Glens Falls for the NYS Federation Tournament of Champions, hoping to double up and bring yet another title back to the once again championship winning town of Amityville.