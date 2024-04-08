This past season, the All CHSAA team was a tough list to crack and full of talented players. While most are signed, sealed and delivered a few have slipped through the cracks, like 6’3” CG Jacob Moreno (Holy Cross HS, NY ’24) . He was a budding star for the Knights over the past few seasons and until this week had somehow still not been signed.

We are extremely happy to report, Mr. Moreno has signed with Dominican University. The Chargers are a tough and local D2 program that were 19-11 last season. They return a lot of fire power to the team but in regard to their recruiting class we aren’t who else they are bringing in to the program along with Moreno.

Moreno had a terrific junior year and followed it up with an even better senior campaign. The athletic guard is a creative finisher, big time shot creator, plays above the rim and is ready to contribute immediately. His defense improved, he is way more physical, his confidence is growing, he is impacting the game in more ways and is an A+ teammate. He is a high character kid the coaches at Cross rave about, he’s young still. There still is room for his game to develop and don’t be surprised to see him on the floor sooner than later. We believe the Chargers got a massive steal this late in the game and we guarantee several college coaches will be kicking themselves over missing out on Moreno.