New York’s Empire State team is The City Rocks, a team that never disappoints. Every year without fail City Rocks delivers fresh new D1 talent on travel basketball scene. This season like every AAU season the busy A level squad is chasing the NIKE EYBL Peach Jam title. This successful brand has now grown into several divisions.

The City Rocks Orange division closed out the past two weeks of their travel schedule on April 13-14 (2-2) at Playaz Spring Fling, and April 26-28th (2-2) at Pitt Jam Fest.