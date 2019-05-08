Albany City Rocks In Orange
New York’s Empire State team is The City Rocks, a team that never disappoints. Every year without fail City Rocks delivers fresh new D1 talent on travel basketball scene. This season like every AAU season the busy A level squad is chasing the NIKE EYBL Peach Jam title. This successful brand has now grown into several divisions.
The City Rocks Orange division closed out the past two weeks of their travel schedule on April 13-14 (2-2) at Playaz Spring Fling, and April 26-28th (2-2) at Pitt Jam Fest.
City Rock Orange Roster:
2020 6-1 G Aidan Holmes Saratoga Springs HS (NY) interest Hamilton College, University of Rhode Island.
2020 PG 5-11 Anthony Clayton Shaker HS (NY) interest Queens College
2020 PG 5-11 Kameron Jones West Genesse HS (NY)
2020 SG 6-4 Keegan Zoller Ballston Spa HS (NY) interest Navy
2020 SF 6-8 Keif Timmins Skaneateles HS (NY) Hobart College
2021 SG 6-6 Nicholas Benton the Millbrook School (NY)
2020 G 6-2 Osvaldo Dejesus Jr. Mekeel Christian Academy (NY)
2020 SG 6-6 Ryan Michaels The Berkshire School (NY) interest American University and Colgate University.
2021 6-2 G Tomer Oron High School of Math & Science and Engineering (NY)
2020 6-6 SF Jalen Gorham The MacDuffie School (MA) San Jose State University, Siena College and Navy.
You can catch City Rock Orange team next at May 11-12th Providence Jam Fest, May 25-26th NERR Super16 Showcase, June 7-9th RITB, July 10-12th Atlantic City Jam Fest, and July 13-14 Summer Jam Fest.