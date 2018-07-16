NEW YORK CITY -- During the spring, high scoring small forward Chris Ledlum started to make a national name for himself thanks to his strong play on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit with New York Jayhawks. At the Gauntlet Finale, he continued to take his play to a new level.

Ledlum discussed his rise to prominence, his game, an Ivy League visit spree to Yale, Princeton and Harvard as well as trips to Seton Hall and St. John's.

On what he does well: "I always play hard and try to do my best every time I'm out there. I feel like I can do a little bit of everything. I can defend, shoot, score, rebound a little bit of everything. I think I need to work my my ball handling more than other things."

On getting recognition for his effort: "It's going how I thought it would. It didn't frustrate me when I wasn't getting a lot of attention. I just kept working harder and harder and I knew eventually it would come."

On his visit to St. John's: "It was a great visit, it was really cool. They say they are close to home and that they think I would fit right into their system."

On his Seton Hall visit: "It was very good, it was similar to the St. John's visit. They said that they can see me fitting into their offense too."

On visiting and considering Ivy League programs: "The Ivy League is very good for academics and academics is number one on this. I don't put any school over another and I am still open and want to be sure I'm looking at everyone."

