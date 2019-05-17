Memphis solidifies the best recruiting class in Memphis history. 5-star Power Forward Precious Achiuwa has committed to Memphis.

The 17th ranked player in the 2019 class chose Memphis over Kansas, North Carolina, and a host of other schools.

The 6-foot-9 Forward, along with the rest of the #1 ranked recruiting class, brings championship expectations.

This is a class for the ages. #1 ranked James Wiseman, #37 Boogie Ellis, #48 Lester Quinones, #50 D.J. Jeffries, #84 Damion Baugh, and #123 Malcom Dandridge, and now #17 Precious Achiuwa.





