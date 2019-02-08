After an outstanding day one year ago for the Inaugural Centercourt Classic featuring a standing-room only crowd that witnessed the regular season's most thrilling contest between Williamsville South and Health Sciences, the event is back for a second season, and we have added a second day! This season's Centercourt Classic venue is Villa Maria College, located in Cheektowaga.

Once again, the event is scheduled late in the season to serve as a bracket-buster of sorts. This year's lineup features six games played over two nights, and the quality of the teams participating should get you hoop-heads drooling! The Second Annual Centercourt Classic finale has two of WNY's finest programs facing off for the first time since 2012, when Canisius takes on Niagara Falls...and we had even invited the NFHS Pep Band!

Admission for this event on either day is just $5 at the door and as always, parking is free. The gym will not be cleared, meaning the ambitious fan could catch all four games on Saturday for an average of $1.25 a game!