2023 Guard Gains Back-To-Back Offers
Our Savior Lutheran and New Heights Lightning guard Christian Jones has spent the last season cementing his status as one of the top shooters in the country. The deft left-handed shot maker, a 6-fo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news