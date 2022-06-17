2023 SF Snags First Offer
The 2022 class in New York was special with several major prospects coming out of the area. While some believe 2023 is a little down, we are seeing a few guys start to step up. One name we keep hea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news