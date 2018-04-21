UConn Has a 2020 G With Close Husky Ties on the Radar
When Hassan Diarra arrived on campus last summer at Putnam Science Academy the one thing people knew about him was his was the little brother of Mamadou Diarra.
The older Diarra blossomed as a strong inside player and earned a scholarship to UConn, where he will be going into his redshirt sophomore season. The younger Diarra, at 6-foot-2, is on the rise after establishing himself at point guard last winter.
“He’s totally different from Mamadou,” PSA coach Tom Espinosa said.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news