According to the Alzheimer's Association, over five million American’s are suffering with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.

Troubled by these startling statistics, and personally affected by the killer disease, Long Islander and NBA Draftee Gordon Thomas, founded the Alzheimer’s All-Star Basketball Classic, dedicated to raising funds and awareness of Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

“I lost my father in 2010 to Alzheimer’s Disease.” says Thomas. “I watched someone who I admire, and loved so much suffer tremendously from it, [AD] and I knew I needed to step up and do something to help other families who are experiencing the same nightmare I did”.

Thomas is now prepping for the 10th Annual Alzheimer’s All-Star Basketball Classic to benefit the Long Island Alzheimer’s Foundation, LIAF.

WHAT: 10th Annual Alzheimer’s All-Star Basketball Classic. (Boy & Girl Games)

WHEN: Sunday, October, 27 2019, 2pm-6pm

WHERE: Chaminade High School, 340 Jackson Ave, Mineola, New York

The Alzheimer’s All-Star Basketball Classic event features an unbelievable match up between elite high school basketball players from across Long Island who are hand selected by local coaches for this special day!

FULL DAY OF FAMILY FUN for only $10!

Prizes, giveaways, 50/50 & more! *Photo opportunities with the team are available upon request.