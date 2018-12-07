2018-19 New York Team Previews (Boys and Girls)
Over the last month, we put together team previews on some of the more intriguing boys and girl teams in New York State
Team Preview: Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders
Team Preview: Cardinal Hayes Cardinals
Team Preview: Wings Academy Wings
Team Preview: South Shore Vikings
Team Preview: Nazareth Kingsmen
Team Preview: Long Island Lutheran Crusaders
Team Preview: Christ the King Royals
Team Preview: Chaminade Flyers
Team Preview (Girls): Ossining Pride
Team Preview (Girls): St. Francis Prep Terriers
Team Preview (Girls): LI Lutheran Crusaders
Team Preview (Girls): South Shore Vikings
Team Preview (Girls): Bishop Kearney Kings