2018-19 New York Team Previews (Boys and Girls)

Maurice Wingate • NYCHoops.net
@nychoops
Publisher

Over the last month, we put together team previews on some of the more intriguing boys and girl teams in New York State

Team Preview: Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders

Team Preview: Cardinal Hayes Cardinals

Team Preview: Wings Academy Wings

Team Preview: South Shore Vikings

Team Preview: Iona Prep Gaels

Team Preview: Nazareth Kingsmen

Team Preview: Long Island Lutheran Crusaders

Team Preview: Christ the King Royals

Team Preview: Chaminade Flyers

Team Preview (Girls): Ossining Pride

Team Preview (Girls): St. Francis Prep Terriers

Team Preview (Girls): LI Lutheran Crusaders

Team Preview (Girls): South Shore Vikings

Team Preview (Girls): Bishop Kearney Kings

Team Preview (Girls): Elmira Express

