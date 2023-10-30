In between games the Amityville Coach of the Year and former St. John’s standout Gordon Thomas stepped on the court. He introduced a few special guests including Long Island legend and former UConn Standout AJ Price (Amityville HS, NY ‘05) . The boys were up next, and you could feel the energy in the warmups. Nassau featured an extremely young roster with only two seniors, while Suffolk who hasn’t had a ton if previous success in this game only had one player who wasn’t junior or senior.

The girls were up first and after a few early jitters they put on a really good show. Suffolk had some exciting highlights while Nassau just seem to keep finding ways to score. Nassau kept pushing the tempo while Suffolk got a bit cold. They stretched the lead to double digits and never looked back as Nassau won 74-59.

Long Island's 13th Annual Alzheimer’s All-Star Basketball Classic event is a great tradition that’s for an even better cause. These two games at Brentwood High School brought together basketball fans, coaches, refs and players from the beginning of Nassau all the way to the end of Suffolk County. Every year, it’s an honor to make the final cut for these games, and we have to give credit to the kids they didn’t disappoint.

Suffolk started the game on a sweet 9-2 run featuring a couple of tip in , layups and a nice putback dunk. When they switched to the second units, they were up 8 and were still comfortably in the lead. Nassau made threes, their young guards were taking care of the ball, and they were getting stops.

The starting units subbed back in, and Suffolk tried to assert their dominance on the offensive glass. They had success in the paint despite a height disadvantage, but Nassau wasn’t going away. While both teams were trading tough hoops back and forth a key Nassau mini run cut the lead to just 1 as the halftime buzzer went off.

The second half began, and Nassau started to push the pace and pick up the intensity on defense. Nassau’s staff had Baldwin’s Head Coach Darius Burton, so you expect nothing less even in a charity game there was pressure in the back court. Suffolk’s staff had Brentwood’s Head Coach Anthony Jimenez who helped keep the team calm under pressure as he always does, especially in his home gym. However Nassau’s unit was too effective tying the game and taking the momentum.

Baldwins young floor general and company helped spark a run propelling Nassau ahead. They won the next 6-7 minutes and found themselves up 69-63 with just under ten minutes to play. This was the time for Suffolk to respond and that’s exactly what they did with a couple of huge highlights. The fans started to get more into the game as Suffolk battled back.

Nassau played hard but gave up some buckets and suddenly with just under 3 minutes were down 78-75. Suffolk had gotten the lead until a huge three by Nassau tied it back up at 78-78. The crowd got even louder as Suffolk went to the line where they would convert both and got a huge stop. They ran some clock, ran a nice double screen but couldn’t convert the layup until they got a huge offensive putback to go up 4. Suffolk got another stop, got fouled, made both and closed out the game.

Nassau was led by 6’2” G Jordan Tucker (Sewanhaka HS, NY ‘24) who had 18 points. MVP of the game was 6’4” SF Reggie Pierre (The Knox School, NY ‘24) who had 14 points, a bunch of rebound and the highlight dunk of the day. 5’10” PG Jerry Webb (Brentwood HS, NY ‘25) and 6’4” SG Marquese Dennis (Brentwood HS, NY ‘24)also had 14 for Suffolk.